Rite Aid Laun

Launasvið Rite Aid eru frá $33,446 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Þjónustusvið í neðri enda til $271,350 fyrir Verkefnastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Rite Aid. Síðast uppfært: 8/21/2025

$160K

Viðskiptaþróun
$258K
Þjónustusvið
$33.4K
Gagnavísindastjóri
$179K

Gagnavísindamaður
$80.4K
Mannauðsmál
$86.6K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$62.1K
Lögfræðimál
$251K
Læknir
$83.3K
Vöruhönnuður
$174K
Verkefnastjóri
$271K
Sala
$39.8K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$241K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$66.2K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$206K
Lausnarhönnuður
$164K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Rite Aid er Verkefnastjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $271,350. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Rite Aid er $164,175.

