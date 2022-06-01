Fyrirtækjaskrá
Riskified Laun

Laun hjá Riskified eru á bilinu $96,592 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Mannauður í neðri kantinum til $206,500 fyrir Sala í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Riskified. Síðast uppfært: 9/18/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $142K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Devóps Verkfræðingur

Sala
Median $207K
Viðskiptaþróun
$162K

Gagnasérfræðingur
$131K
Gagnafræðingur
$129K
Mannauður
$96.6K
Markaðsrekstur
$118K
Vöruhönnuður
$122K
Vörustjóri
$173K
Söluverkfræðingur
$189K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$199K
Lausnaarkitekt
$159K
Algengar spurningar

