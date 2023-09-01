Fyrirtækjaskrá
Rise8
Rise8 Laun

Laun hjá Rise8 eru á bilinu $175,000 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $211,446 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Rise8. Síðast uppfært: 9/18/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $175K
Vöruhönnuður
$185K
Vörustjóri
$211K

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Rise8 er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $211,446. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Rise8 er $184,598.

