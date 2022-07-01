Fyrirtækjaskrá
Rho
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Rho Laun

Laun hjá Rho eru á bilinu $100,500 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri kantinum til $201,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Rho. Síðast uppfært: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $201K

Full-Stack Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
$121K
Fjármálafræðingur
$172K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Vöruhönnuður
$101K
Vörustjóri
$139K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Rho er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $201,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Rho er $139,300.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Rho

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Amazon
  • Microsoft
  • Lyft
  • Airbnb
  • Facebook
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/rho/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.