Regeneron
Regeneron Laun

Laun hjá Regeneron eru á bilinu $75,000 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Lífverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $238,085 fyrir Lausnaarkitekt í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Regeneron. Síðast uppfært: 10/24/2025

Gagnafræðingur
Median $210K
Lífverkfræðingur
Median $75K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $105K

Stjórnunarverkfræðingur
$89.6K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$109K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$199K
Rafverkfræðingur
$117K
Stofnandi
$96.5K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$111K
Vörustjóri
$199K
Forritstjóri
$181K
Lausnaarkitekt
$238K
Áhættufjárfestir
$184K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Regeneron er Lausnaarkitekt at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $238,085. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Regeneron er $117,316.

