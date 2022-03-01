Fyrirtækjaskrá
Reckitt
Reckitt Laun

Launasvið Reckitt eru frá $14,462 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur í neðri enda til $492,450 fyrir Sala í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Reckitt. Síðast uppfært: 8/21/2025

$160K

Markaðsmál
Median $161K
Endurskoðandi
$127K
Viðskiptagreinir
$20.2K

Gagnagreinir
$33.1K
Fjármálagreinir
$28.1K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$14.5K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$85.4K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$187K
Vörustjóri
$114K
Verkefnastjóri
$31.9K
Sala
$492K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$161K
Lausnarhönnuður
$102K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$93.2K
Algengar spurningar

