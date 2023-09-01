Fyrirtækjaskrá
REA Group
REA Group Laun

Launasvið REA Group eru frá $76,389 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri enda til $144,619 fyrir Lausnarhönnuður í efri enda.

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $106K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $127K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $76.4K

Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $131K
Gagnagreinir
$100K
Gagnavísindamaður
$119K
Lausnarhönnuður
$145K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá REA Group er Lausnarhönnuður at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $144,619. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá REA Group er $119,100.

