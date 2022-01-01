Fyrirtækjaskrá
QAD
QAD Laun

Laun hjá QAD eru á bilinu $10,961 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $127,251 fyrir Sala í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá QAD. Síðast uppfært: 9/3/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $11K
Vörustjóri
$65.6K
Sala
$127K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$62.3K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá QAD er Sala at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $127,251. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá QAD er $63,944.

