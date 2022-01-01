Fyrirtækjaskrá
Prudential Financial Laun

Laun hjá Prudential Financial eru á bilinu $37,332 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri kantinum til $241,200 fyrir Markaðsrekstur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Prudential Financial. Síðast uppfært: 11/28/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Magnbundinforritari

Gagnafræðingur
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Tryggingastærðfræðingur
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Fjármálafræðingur
Median $80K
Viðskiptagreiningarfræðingur
Median $100K
Markaðssetning
Median $165K
Vörustjóri
Median $178K
Verkefnisstjóri
Median $130K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $210K
Viðskiptaþróun
$110K
Gagnafræðingur
$101K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$161K
Mannauður
$118K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$177K
Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
$226K
Lögfræði
$166K
Markaðsrekstur
$241K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $132K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
Median $122K
Sala
$37.3K
Netöryggisfræðingur
$104K
Lausnararkitekt
$117K
Tækniforritstjóri
$199K
Áhættufjárfestir
$109K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Prudential Financial er Markaðsrekstur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $241,200. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Prudential Financial er $131,417.

