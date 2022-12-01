Fyrirtækjaskrá
Poloniex
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Poloniex Laun

Laun hjá Poloniex eru á bilinu $57,972 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $140,700 fyrir Vöruhönnuður í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Poloniex. Síðast uppfært: 9/15/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Gagnasérfræðingur
$58K
Vöruhönnuður
$141K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $110K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Poloniex er Vöruhönnuður at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $140,700. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Poloniex er $110,000.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Poloniex

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Flipkart
  • DoorDash
  • Apple
  • SoFi
  • Intuit
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði