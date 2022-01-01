Fyrirtækjaskrá
PNC
PNC Laun

Laun hjá PNC eru á bilinu $47,760 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Þjónustuver í neðri kantinum til $218,900 fyrir Lögfræði í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá PNC. Síðast uppfært: 11/27/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gæðatryggingarverkfræðingur

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Vefáreynileikalverkfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Vörustjóri
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Viðskiptagreiningarfræðingur
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Fjármálafræðingur
Median $105K
Verkefnisstjóri
Median $90.5K
Netöryggisfræðingur
Median $75K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $105K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
Median $116K
Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
Median $144K
Sala
Median $110K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $123K
Endurskoðandi
$66.7K
Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$70.4K
Viðskiptaþróun
$98.5K
Þjónustuver
$47.8K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$186K
Mannauður
$206K
Lögfræði
$219K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$49.2K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$75.4K
Fasteignasali
$116K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$79.6K
Lausnararkitekt
$159K

Gagnarkitekt

Skýöryggisarkitekt

Tækniforritstjóri
$74.7K
UX Rannsakandi
$64.7K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá PNC er Lögfræði at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $218,900. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá PNC er $102,856.

