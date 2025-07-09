Fyrirtækjaskrá
Pluxee
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Pluxee Laun

Laun hjá Pluxee eru á bilinu $16,108 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $158,426 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Pluxee. Síðast uppfært: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Viðskiptarekstur
$39.8K
Vörustjóri
$158K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$16.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

77 10
77 10
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Pluxee er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $158,426. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Pluxee er $39,781.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Pluxee

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Airbnb
  • LinkedIn
  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • Google
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/pluxee/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.