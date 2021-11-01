Fyrirtækjaskrá
Playrix Laun

Laun hjá Playrix eru á bilinu $41,790 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri kantinum til $102,977 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Playrix. Síðast uppfært: 9/13/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $59.2K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gæðatrygging (Kjú-eí) Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Tölvuleikjahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$79.6K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$95.9K

Gagnafræðingur
$90.5K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
Median $80.5K
Mannauður
$61.5K
Vöruhönnuður
$41.8K
Vörustjóri
$43.4K
Ráðningaraðili
$45.5K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$103K
Algengar spurningar

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Playrix es Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $102,977. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Playrix es $70,546.

