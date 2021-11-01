Fyrirtækjaskrá
Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Laun

Laun hjá Philip Morris International eru á bilinu $13,750 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Endurskoðandi í neðri kantinum til $475,124 fyrir Viðskiptarekstur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Philip Morris International. Síðast uppfært: 11/26/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $70K
Endurskoðandi
$13.8K
Viðskiptarekstur
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Viðskiptagreiningarfræðingur
$38.9K
Viðskiptaþróun
$206K
Þjónustuverrekstur
$23.3K
Gagnafræðingur
$47.6K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$267K
Fjármálafræðingur
$21.1K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$26.2K
Markaðssetning
$23.2K
Markaðsrekstur
$82.3K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$47.1K
Vörustjóri
$60.3K
Verkefnisstjóri
$51.6K
Fasteignastjóri
$120K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$92.4K
Sala
$49.1K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$124K
Lausnararkitekt
$110K
UX Rannsakandi
$142K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Philip Morris International er Viðskiptarekstur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $475,124. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Philip Morris International er $60,300.

