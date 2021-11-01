Fyrirtækjaskrá
Peapod Digital Labs
Peapod Digital Labs Laun

Laun hjá Peapod Digital Labs eru á bilinu $89,550 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Viðskiptaþróun í neðri kantinum til $233,750 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum.

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $132K
Vörustjóri
Median $234K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $140K

Viðskiptaþróun
$89.6K
Gagnafræðingur
$138K
Markaðsrekstur
$130K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$162K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Peapod Digital Labs er Vörustjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $233,750. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Peapod Digital Labs er $138,067.

