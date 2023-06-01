Fyrirtækjaskrá
Paytient
Paytient Laun

Laun hjá Paytient eru á bilinu $110,970 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri kantinum til $261,300 fyrir Ráðningaraðili í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Paytient. Síðast uppfært: 10/24/2025

Vöruhönnuður
$111K
Verkefnastjóri
$174K
Ráðningaraðili
$261K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$185K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$174K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Paytient er Ráðningaraðili at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $261,300. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Paytient er $174,125.

