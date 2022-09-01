Fyrirtækjaskrá
Payscale
Payscale Laun

Laun hjá Payscale eru á bilinu $80,400 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri kantinum til $193,463 fyrir Cybersecurity Analyst í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Payscale. Síðast uppfært: 10/24/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $118K
Starfsmannastjóri
$151K
Markaðsmál
$155K

Vörustjóri
Median $121K
Sala
$80.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$193K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $175K
Lausnaarkitekt
$160K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Payscale er Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $193,463. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Payscale er $153,425.

