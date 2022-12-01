Fyrirtækjaskrá
Payoneer Laun

Laun hjá Payoneer eru á bilinu $20,913 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Starfsmannamál í neðri kantinum til $885,550 fyrir Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Payoneer. Síðast uppfært: 10/24/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $115K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $118K
Gagnasérfræðingur
Median $85K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $179K
Endurskoðandi
$60.9K
Viðskiptarekstrarstjóri
$78.3K
Viðskiptaþróun
$184K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$358K
Information Technologist (IT)
$98.7K
Starfsmannamál
$20.9K
Vöruhönnuður
$72.4K
Forritstjóri
$120K
Verkefnastjóri
$147K
Ráðningaraðili
$42.5K
Heildarlaun
$40.9K
Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður
$886K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Payoneer er Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $885,550. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Payoneer er $106,605.

