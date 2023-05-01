Fyrirtækjaskrá
Payer Compass
Helstu innsýn
    Payer Compass is a fast-growing healthcare company that offers innovative service offerings to bridge the gap between payer and provider. They offer Reference-Based Pricing programs, Bundled Payments, data and analytics reporting, Patient Advocacy, Care Management services, and plan document harmonization. They serve a wide range of markets, including Third-Party Administrators, Self-insured employers, Brokers, and more. Founded in 2013, they have over 100 years of healthcare experience and are headquartered in Dallas, TX, with a second location in Tampa, FL.

    payercompass.com
    2013
    126
    $10M-$50M
