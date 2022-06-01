Fyrirtækjaskrá
PandaDoc
PandaDoc Laun

Laun hjá PandaDoc eru á bilinu $26,928 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður í neðri kantinum til $150,750 fyrir Gagnasérfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá PandaDoc. Síðast uppfært: 8/26/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $84K
Sala
Median $111K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $98.8K

Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$42.7K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$151K
Gagnafræðingur
$47.8K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $51K
Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$82.4K
Vörustjóri
$52.4K
Ráðningaraðili
$55K
Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður
$26.9K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá PandaDoc er Gagnasérfræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $150,750. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá PandaDoc er $54,978.

