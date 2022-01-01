Fyrirtækjaskrá
OTTO
OTTO Laun

Laun hjá OTTO eru á bilinu $52,290 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $89,919 fyrir Gagnafræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá OTTO. Síðast uppfært: 9/11/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $83.5K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
Median $89.9K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$52.3K

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá OTTO er Gagnafræðingur með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $89,919. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá OTTO er $83,510.

