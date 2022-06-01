Fyrirtækjaskrá
OneMain Financial
OneMain Financial Laun

Laun hjá OneMain Financial eru á bilinu $80,400 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Viðskiptasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $211,050 fyrir Fjármálasérfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá OneMain Financial. Síðast uppfært: 9/11/2025

$160K

Vörustjóri
Median $127K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $150K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $86.8K

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$80.4K
Fyrirtækjaþróun
$101K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$85.4K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$211K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá OneMain Financial er Fjármálasérfræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $211,050. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá OneMain Financial er $100,500.

