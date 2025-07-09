Fyrirtækjaskrá
Omnicom Media Group
Omnicom Media Group Laun

Launasvið Omnicom Media Group eru frá $44,100 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Markaðsmál í neðri enda til $115,280 fyrir Lausnarhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Omnicom Media Group. Síðast uppfært: 8/16/2025

$160K

Auglýsingatextahöfundur
$63.2K
Gagnavísindamaður
$64.4K
Markaðsmál
$44.1K

Sala
$48.5K
Lausnarhönnuður
$115K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Omnicom Media Group is Lausnarhönnuður at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $115,280. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Omnicom Media Group is $63,230.

