Olympus Laun

Launasvið Olympus eru frá $54,150 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $188,438 fyrir Vöruhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Olympus. Síðast uppfært: 8/11/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $130K
Endurskoðandi
$72.4K
Lífvísindaverkfræðingur
$99.5K

Gagnagreinir
$104K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$54.2K
Markaðsmál
$180K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$97.5K
Vöruhönnuður
$188K
Vörustjóri
$93.6K
Sala
$157K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Olympus is Vöruhönnuður at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $188,438. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Olympus is $101,696.

