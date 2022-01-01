Fyrirtækjaskrá
Novartis
Novartis Laun

Laun hjá Novartis eru á bilinu $2,460 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Endurskoðandi í neðri kantinum til $540,000 fyrir Viðskiptaþróun í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Novartis. Síðast uppfært: 10/23/2025

Gagnafræðingur
Median $150K
Gagnasérfræðingur
Median $10.1K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $125K

Gagnafræðistjóri
Median $31.5K
Viðskiptaþróun
Median $540K
Lausnaarkitekt
Median $79.4K
Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $100K
Endurskoðandi
$2.5K
Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$14.7K
Lífverkfræðingur
$229K
Viðskiptarekstur
$24.4K
Viðskiptarekstrarstjóri
$269K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$75.3K
Þjónustuver
$79.6K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$122K
Mannauður
$167K
Information Technologist (IT)
$94.7K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$281K
Markaðsrekstur
$26.8K
Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$64.3K
Vörustjóri
$94.7K
Forritstjóri
$125K
Verkefnastjóri
$24.9K
Sala
$101K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$197K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$163K
Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Novartis er Viðskiptaþróun með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $540,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Novartis er $97,354.

