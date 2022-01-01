Fyrirtækjaskrá
Nova Credit
Nova Credit Laun

Laun hjá Nova Credit eru á bilinu $110,550 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Ráðningaraðili í neðri kantinum til $174,125 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Nova Credit. Síðast uppfært: 10/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $135K
Gagnafræðingur
$113K
Lögfræði
$143K

Markaðsmál
$156K
Vörustjóri
$174K
Ráðningaraðili
$111K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Nova Credit er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $174,125. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Nova Credit er $138,784.

