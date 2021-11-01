Fyrirtækjaskrá
NOV
NOV Laun

Laun hjá NOV eru á bilinu $50,250 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Þjónustuverrekstur í neðri kantinum til $208,035 fyrir Gagnafræðistjóri í efri kantinum.

Gagnafræðingur
Median $82.5K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $94.5K
Lausnaarkitekt
Median $149K

Viðskiptaþróun
$191K
Þjónustuverrekstur
$50.3K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$208K
Vöruhönnuður
$109K
Vörustjóri
$136K
Verkefnastjóri
$96.9K
Söluverkfræðingur
$122K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$51K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá NOV er Gagnafræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $208,035. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá NOV er $109,450.

