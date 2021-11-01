Fyrirtækjaskrá
Northern Trust
Northern Trust Laun

Laun hjá Northern Trust eru á bilinu $46,672 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT) í neðri kantinum til $255,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Northern Trust. Síðast uppfært: 9/9/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $148K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
Median $78K
Vörustjóri
Median $110K

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
Median $46.7K
Lausnaarkitekt
Median $238K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
Median $123K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $255K
Endurskoðandi
$107K
Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$63.7K
Þjónustuver
$79.6K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$81.4K
Gagnafræðingur
$94.5K
Mannauður
$86.2K
Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
$86.2K
Vöruhönnuður
$139K
Ráðningaraðili
$131K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$109K
Tækniforritstjóri
$240K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Northern Trust er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $255,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Northern Trust er $108,206.

