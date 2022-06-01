Fyrirtækjaskrá
NielsenIQ Laun

Laun hjá NielsenIQ eru á bilinu $15,060 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $393,838 fyrir Sala í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá NielsenIQ. Síðast uppfært: 11/24/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $15.1K

Full-Stack Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
Median $132K
Vörustjóri
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Lausnararkitekt
Median $24.3K
Viðskiptaþróun
$95.8K
Þjónustuver
$24.4K
Viðskiptavinaárangur
$72.8K
Gagnafræðingur
$21.8K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$154K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$101K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$97.5K
Markaðssetning
$75.3K
Vöruhönnuður
$147K
Áætlunarstjóri
$56.6K
Verkefnisstjóri
$101K
Sala
$394K
Netöryggisfræðingur
$52K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$152K
Tækniforritstjóri
$56.9K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá NielsenIQ er Sala at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $393,838. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá NielsenIQ er $95,787.

