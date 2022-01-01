Fyrirtækjaskrá
Nelnet
Nelnet Laun

Laun hjá Nelnet eru á bilinu $60,000 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT) í neðri kantinum til $146,000 fyrir Lausnararkitekt í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Nelnet. Síðast uppfært: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $103K

Full-Stack Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Lausnararkitekt
Median $146K
Netöryggisfræðingur
Median $83.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
Median $60K
Vöruhönnuður
$90.7K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$119K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Nelnet er Lausnararkitekt með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $146,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Nelnet er $96,576.

