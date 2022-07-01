Fyrirtækjaskrá
Nearpod
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Nearpod Laun

Laun hjá Nearpod eru á bilinu $83,300 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Þjónustuver í neðri kantinum til $163,710 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Nearpod. Síðast uppfært: 9/9/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Þjónustuver
$83.3K
Gagnafræðingur
$131K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$164K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Nearpod ialah Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $163,710. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Nearpod ialah $130,650.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Nearpod

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Toptal
  • DealerOn
  • Index Exchange
  • Housecall Pro
  • Juniper Square
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði