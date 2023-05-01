Fyrirtækjaskrá
NanoXplore
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns
Helstu innsýnir
  • Leggðu fram eitthvað einstakt um NanoXplore sem gæti verið gagnlegt fyrir aðra (t.d. viðtalsráð, val á teymi, einstök menning o.s.frv.).
    • Um

    NanoXplore is a graphene company that produces and supplies high-quality graphene powder for transportation and industrial markets. They are a global leader in the graphene market with the largest production in the world and have manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. They also provide graphene-enhanced plastic masterbatch pellets and composite products to various customers in different sectors. NanoXplore owns innovative and patent-protected graphene manufacturing technology that provides a cost-effective and sustainable solution to their customers.

    http://www.nanoxplore.ca
    Vefsíða
    2011
    Stofnár
    351
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $50M-$100M
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

    Fáðu staðfest laun í pósthólfið þitt

    Gerast áskrifandi að staðfestum tilboðum.Þú færð sundurliðun á bótum í tölvupósti. Læra meira

    Þessi síða er varin með reCAPTCHA og persónuverndarstefna Google og persónuverndarstefna og þjónustuskilmálar eiga við.

    Völdu störf

      Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir NanoXplore

    Tengd fyrirtæki

    • LinkedIn
    • Roblox
    • Databricks
    • Pinterest
    • Lyft
    • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

    Önnur úrræði