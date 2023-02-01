Fyrirtækjaskrá
Multiverse
Multiverse Laun

Laun hjá Multiverse eru á bilinu $70,569 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnafræðingur í neðri kantinum til $296,082 fyrir Sala í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Multiverse. Síðast uppfært: 10/22/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $115K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vöruhönnuður
Median $78.6K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$202K

Gagnafræðingur
$70.6K
Mannauður
$131K
Markaðsmál
$76.6K
Vörustjóri
Median $87.4K
Ráðningaraðili
$163K
Sala
$296K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$153K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Multiverse er Sala at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $296,082. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Multiverse er $123,016.

