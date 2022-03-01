Fyrirtækjaskrá
MTS
MTS Laun

Launasvið MTS eru frá $13,866 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Verkefnastjóri í neðri enda til $83,421 fyrir Gagnavísindastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá MTS. Síðast uppfært: 8/18/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Junior Software Engineer $27.2K
Software Engineer $40K
Senior Software Engineer $62K
Lead Software Engineer $60.5K

iOS verkfræðingur

Frontend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vélanámsverkfræðingur

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gæðatryggingarverkfræðingur (QA)

Gagnaverkfræðingur

DevOps verkfræðingur

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $35K
Viðskiptagreinir
Median $30.6K

Gagnagreinir
Median $14.7K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $30.4K
Vörustjóri
Median $48.4K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $66.7K
Verkefnastjóri
Median $13.9K
Gagnavísindastjóri
Median $83.4K
Skrifstofustarfsmaður
$81.1K
Fjármálagreinir
$18.7K
Mannauðsmál
$16.6K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$57.3K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$47.6K
Markaðsmál
$27.3K
Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$68.3K
Lausnarhönnuður
$61.9K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$44.5K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá MTS er Gagnavísindastjóri með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $83,421. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá MTS er $44,476.

