Fyrirtækjaskrá
Morgan Stanley
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Morgan Stanley Laun

Laun hjá Morgan Stanley eru á bilinu $21,750 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $399,990 fyrir Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Morgan Stanley. Síðast uppfært: 10/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
L3 $21.8K
L4 $32.1K
L5 $59.1K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gæðatrygging (Kjú-eí) Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
Analyst $140K
Associate $239K
Vice President $330K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
L3 $99K
L4 $118K
L5 $184K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Gagnafræðingur
L3 $131K
L4 $166K
L5 $247K

Megindlegur Rannsóknarmaður

Fjármálasérfræðingur
L3 $104K
L4 $125K
L5 $250K
Vörustjóri
L3 $177K
L4 $133K
L5 $180K
L6 $348K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
L3 $29.6K
L4 $37.3K
L5 $68.7K
L6 $100K
Verkefnastjóri
L3 $127K
L4 $145K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $130K
Viðskiptarekstur
Median $66.8K
Tækniforritstjóri
Median $191K
Endurskoðandi
Median $115K

Technical Accountant

Sala
Median $150K
Lausnaarkitekt
Median $265K

Data Architect

Mannauður
Median $160K
Lögfræði
Median $187K
Áhættufjárfestir
Median $120K

Félagi

Sérfræðingur

Markaðsmál
Median $120K
Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$99.5K
Viðskiptarekstrarstjóri
$296K
Viðskiptaþróun
$92.5K
Þjónustuver
$50.1K
Viðskiptavinaarrangur
$49.2K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$58.6K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$400K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
Median $60K
Markaðsrekstur
$63.5K
Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$129K
Forritstjóri
$196K
Ráðningaraðili
$161K
Reglugerðarmál
$149K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$79.6K
Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður
$99.5K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Morgan Stanley er Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $399,990. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Morgan Stanley er $128,175.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Morgan Stanley

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Citi
  • Blackstone
  • Tradeweb
  • MarketAxess
  • Navient
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði