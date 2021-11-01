Fyrirtækjaskrá
Mollie
Mollie Laun

Laun hjá Mollie eru á bilinu $57,450 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $149,235 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Mollie. Síðast uppfært: 9/15/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer 2 $93.5K
Senior Engineer $115K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $149K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$57.4K

Gagnafræðingur
$92.7K
Markaðsmál
$81K
Verkefnastjóri
$101K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$110K
Tækniforritstjóri
$114K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Mollie er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $149,235. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Mollie er $101,241.

