Molex
Molex Laun

Laun hjá Molex eru á bilinu $28,290 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri kantinum til $179,100 fyrir Lausnaarkitekt í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Molex. Síðast uppfært: 9/15/2025

$160K

Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $120K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $74.4K
Lífverkfræðingur
$106K

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$96.9K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$63.5K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$176K
Vöruhönnuður
$28.3K
Vörustjóri
$72.1K
Verkefnastjóri
$96.9K
Sala
$51.3K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$89.4K
Lausnaarkitekt
$179K
Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Molex er Lausnaarkitekt at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $179,100. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Molex er $93,138.

