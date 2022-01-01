Fyrirtækjaskrá
Model N Laun

Laun hjá Model N eru á bilinu $72,611 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Forritstjóri í neðri kantinum til $280,000 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Model N. Síðast uppfært: 9/13/2025

$160K

Vörustjóri
Median $280K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $137K
Mannauður
$236K

Lögfræði
$256K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$80.4K
Forritstjóri
$72.6K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$259K
Lausnaarkitekt
$217K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Model N er Vörustjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $280,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Model N er $226,502.

