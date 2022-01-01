Fyrirtækjaskrá
Mirantis
Mirantis Laun

Laun hjá Mirantis eru á bilinu $72,360 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Tækniforritstjóri í neðri kantinum til $213,180 fyrir Lausnaarkitekt í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Mirantis. Síðast uppfært: 9/16/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $82.3K

Netkerfiverkfræðingur

Mannauður
$149K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$81.5K

Vörustjóri
$128K
Forritstjóri
$129K
Sala
$174K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$129K
Lausnaarkitekt
$213K
Tækniforritstjóri
$72.4K
Tæknirithöfundur
$98.5K
Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Mirantis er Lausnaarkitekt at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $213,180. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Mirantis er $128,186.

