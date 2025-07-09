Fyrirtækjaskrá
Ministry Of Defence
Ministry Of Defence Laun

Laun hjá Ministry Of Defence eru á bilinu $60,300 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður í neðri kantinum til $80,697 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Ministry Of Defence. Síðast uppfært: 9/16/2025

$160K

Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$60.3K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$77.8K
Gagnafræðingur
$65.3K

Vörustjóri
$80.7K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$66.7K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Ministry Of Defence er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $80,697. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Ministry Of Defence er $66,662.

