Miltenyi Biotec Laun

Laun hjá Miltenyi Biotec eru á bilinu $48,860 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður í neðri kantinum til $147,758 fyrir Lífverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Miltenyi Biotec. Síðast uppfært: 8/31/2025

$160K

Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$48.9K
Lífverkfræðingur
$148K
Lögfræði
$117K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Vörustjóri
$118K
Verkefnastjóri
$76.7K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$104K
Tækniforritstjóri
$109K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Miltenyi Biotec er Lífverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $147,758. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Miltenyi Biotec er $109,140.

