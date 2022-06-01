Fyrirtækjaskrá
MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll Laun

Laun hjá MillerKnoll eru á bilinu $5,973 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuð í neðri kantinum til $91,400 fyrir Vélaverkfræðingur í efri kantinum.

$160K

Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $91.4K

Framleiðsluverkfræðingur

Vöruhönnuður
$6K
Vörustjóri
$78.1K

Sala
$55.7K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$89.4K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá MillerKnoll er Vélaverkfræðingur með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $91,400. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá MillerKnoll er $78,108.

