Migo
Migo Laun

Laun hjá Migo eru á bilinu $35,999 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri kantinum til $53,205 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Migo. Síðast uppfært: 8/31/2025

$160K

Gagnasérfræðingur
$39.8K
Vöruhönnuður
$36K
Vörustjóri
$53.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $50.8K
