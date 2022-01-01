Fyrirtækjaskrá
MicroStrategy Laun

Laun hjá MicroStrategy eru á bilinu $107,100 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri kantinum til $320,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá MicroStrategy. Síðast uppfært: 8/31/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer $114K
Senior Software Engineer $146K
Principal Software Engineer $246K
Senior Architect $270K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $320K
Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$141K

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$129K
Gagnafræðingur
$225K
Vöruhönnuður
$107K
Vörustjóri
$286K
Verkefnastjóri
$200K
Sala
$209K
Söluverkfræðingur
Median $263K
Algengar spurningar

La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a MicroStrategy és $208,950.

