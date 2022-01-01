Fyrirtækjaskrá
Micro Focus Laun

Laun hjá Micro Focus eru á bilinu $13,046 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $229,140 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Micro Focus. Síðast uppfært: 8/31/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Entry $13K
Intermediate $14.9K
Specialist $28.1K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$126K
Gagnafræðingur
$90.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$151K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$193K
Vöruhönnuður
$167K
Vörustjóri
$229K
Tekjurekstur
$49.1K
Sala
$42.1K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$123K
Lausnaarkitekt
$159K
Tækniforritstjóri
$160K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Micro Focus is Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $229,140. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Micro Focus is $124,063.

