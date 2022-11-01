Fyrirtækjaskrá
MI-GSO
MI-GSO Laun

Laun hjá MI-GSO eru á bilinu $35,491 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $145,725 fyrir Viðskiptarekstrarstjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá MI-GSO. Síðast uppfært: 11/24/2025

Viðskiptarekstrarstjóri
$146K
Gagnafræðingur
$70.4K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$44.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
Verkefnisstjóri
$60.3K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$35.5K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá MI-GSO er Viðskiptarekstrarstjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $145,725. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá MI-GSO er $60,328.

