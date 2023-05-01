Fyrirtækjaskrá
Metro
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Metro Laun

Launasvið Metro eru frá $13,746 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri enda til $143,715 fyrir Markaðsrekstur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Metro. Síðast uppfært: 8/9/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Skrifstofustarfsmaður
$39.8K
Gagnavísindamaður
$64.4K
Markaðsrekstur
$144K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Vöruhönnuður
$74.1K
Vörustjóri
$115K
Verkefnastjóri
$16.4K
Sala
$13.7K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$60.3K
Lausnarhönnuður
$105K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Metro is Markaðsrekstur at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $143,715. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Metro is $64,405.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Metro

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Dropbox
  • Pinterest
  • Spotify
  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði