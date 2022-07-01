Fyrirtækjaskrá
Mesh.ai
Mesh.ai Laun

Laun hjá Mesh.ai eru á bilinu $14,325 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vörustjóri í neðri kantinum til $105,812 fyrir Gagnasérfræðingur í efri kantinum.

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $20K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$106K
Vörustjóri
$14.3K

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Mesh.ai er Gagnasérfræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $105,812. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Mesh.ai er $20,000.

Önnur úrræði