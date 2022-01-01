Fyrirtækjaskrá
Meijer
Meijer Laun

Launasvið Meijer eru frá $100,500 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Rekstrarmál í neðri enda til $180,900 fyrir Lausnarhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Meijer. Síðast uppfært: 8/9/2025

$160K

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $127K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $106K
Rekstrarmál
$101K

Gagnagreinir
$132K
Vöruhönnuður
$123K
Vörustjóri
$147K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$173K
Lausnarhönnuður
$181K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Meijer er Lausnarhönnuður at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $180,900. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Meijer er $129,169.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Meijer

Önnur úrræði