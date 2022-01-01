Fyrirtækjaskrá
Marsh & McLennan Companies Laun

Laun hjá Marsh & McLennan Companies eru á bilinu $20,586 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Endurskoðandi í neðri kantinum til $276,375 fyrir Markaðsmál í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Marsh & McLennan Companies. Síðast uppfært: 10/20/2025

Gagnafræðingur
Median $245K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $89K
Endurskoðandi
$20.6K

Tryggingastærðfræðingur
$117K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
Median $65K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$60.6K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$80.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$29.6K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$30.7K
Markaðsmál
$276K
Markaðsrekstur
$95.8K
Samstarfsaðilastjóri
$221K
Vörustjóri
$102K
Verkefnastjóri
$81.2K
Sala
$26.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$91.6K
Tækniforritstjóri
$203K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Marsh & McLennan Companies er Markaðsmál at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $276,375. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Marsh & McLennan Companies er $89,000.

